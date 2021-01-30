‘Tama na, isara niyo ’yan!’ Vice Ganda attempts to cover throwback photo in hilarious moment

Vice Ganda attempts to cover his throwback photo by getting in the camera’s view, in the Saturday episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Vice Ganda ended up rushing across points of the “It’s Showtime” studio in its Saturday episode, as he attempted numerous times to cover a throwback photo of him revealed as a “funishment.”

As the losing team in the noontime program’s “Name It to Win It” game, Vice Ganda’s group members were each tasked to drink a shot of blended ingredients, ranging from raw egg to okra.

An additional layer of “funishment” captured their facial expressions, which were then put side by side with old photos of them.

Jackie Gonzaga, Jhong Hilario, Kim Chiu, and Ryan Bang each performed the consequence.

But perhaps the most hilarious outcome was Vice Ganda’s, as even the comedian appeared surprised by the photo of him that was shown on screen.

“Tama na! Isara niyo na ‘yang LED!” he protested, in jest, as he tried covered the picture by getting in the camera’s view.

Watch their “funishment” below: