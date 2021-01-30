Deepening friendship? Ellen, Derek together again at Batangas resort

Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna were together at a resort in Batangas this week, according to the latter’s Instagram updates. Instagram: @maria.elena.adarna

MANILA — Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay’s friendship — as they’ve described their relationship — appears to be deepening, as they were spotted together again, this time at a beach getaway.

On Instagram, Adarna has been sharing snaps of the trip, indicating that they had several other companions at a resort in Mabini.

Adarna’s son with her former partner John Lloyd Cruz, Elias, is also seen in a number of photos.

In one photo, Ramsay is seen with his arm on Adarna’s back during a meal with two other companions.

Clips she uploaded, meanwhile, showed playful interactions with the actor, including his mixing of a favorite drink, and a certain “talent” involving his tongue.

Adarna and Ramsay first stirred rumors of a brewing romance early this month, when photos of them getting cozy at a dinner party hosted by the actor circulated online.

They each subsequently denied having romantic ties, saying they’re only friends, at least so far.

Both are single, having come from respective controversial breakups. Adarna was most recently with Cruz until late 2019; while Ramsay separated from his last girlfriend, actress Andrea Torres, in November 2020.

Incidentally, Cruz is a former boyfriend of Ramsay’s past girlfriend, Angelica Panganiban. Adarna and Cruz became a couple after the latter’s separation from Panganiban.

