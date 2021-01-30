‘Beauty, grace, kindness’: Young musician finds inspiration in Liza Soberano

Liza Soberano’s beauty continues to mesmerize other artists, the latest of whom is rising young singer Zack Tabudlo, who has revealed that Soberano is the inspiration for his compositions.

Best remembered as the winsome 12-year-old boy who won the judges over with his rendition of Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning”, in The Voice Kids in 2015, Tabudlo is now a strapping 18-year-old singer-songwriter who has scored a number of compositions under the MCA Music recording label.

His songs “Nangangamba” and “Sigurado” are both inspired by Soberano.

Tabudlo was so taken by the actress that he wanted a cover art for the “Sigurado” lyric video with a woman that resembled Soberano. The lyrics of the song speak of the anticipation of a lovestruck suitor:

“Wala na akong nagagawa 'pag kaharap ka na

Sana lahat kayang sabihin ito

Nang hindi natatakot sayo

Handa naman akong masaktan

Pero di kasi ako sigurado

Kung gusto pa 'tong mawala

Parang nahulog na rin ata

Handa kong ibigay ang puso ko… "

It is only now that Tabudlo has mustered the courage to reveal his fascination for Soberano. But ultimately it must be shared, like the stories of other artists touched by their chosen muses.

Tabudlo said he only wishes to thank her for helping him create music.

“One day I hope Liza would know of this story. If only to be able to thank her, for giving me hope that there is beauty, grace and kindness out there, and that because of her I discovered that I could write beautiful, inspiring and positive songs,” he told ABS-CBN News.

“Nangangamba” also speaks of finding an ideal love. “When you find love, your Liza, don’t take it for granted and tell them. It is also hoping that every guy will one day find their own Liza,” he said.

Tabudlo has also been tapped to record “Iyung-iyo”, the Tagalog version of the theme song of a Netflix Thai drama series to be released on Valentine week next month.

More opportunities are in the pipeline this year for Tabudlo, who is preparing a bigger surprise for Soberano.

His only wish for now for now is to finally personally meet his muse, who in his own words is the "perfect Filipina."