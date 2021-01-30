Angel Locsin backs Magalong, lauds Baguio mayor’s ‘sense of accountability’

MANILA — Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin, who has been a visible figure in relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, came to the defense of embattled Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Saturday, amid the controversy surrounding a party he had attended.

On Instagram, Locsin shared a photo of her with Magalong after a “productive meeting last week [about] COVID vaccines” in Baguio.

The meeting was for Locsin’s public service program “Iba ‘Yan,” which airs weekends on ABS-CBN platforms.

“I know he’s all over the news lately, so, I just want to share our experience with him,” Locsin wrote.

“He reminded us to wear our masks and face shields and to respect the locals by following safety protocols. He also wore his mask the whole time.”

Magalong drew criticisms when he, along with his wife, attended the January 17 party of events host Tim Yap at The Manor inside Camp John Hay, one of Baguio’s iconic locations.

The party earned widespread backlash, as photos and videos showed guests dancing without face masks on.

The Manor was fined a total of P9,000 for its violation of local rules on face masks, physical distancing, as well as new-normal protocols.

Yap, and celebrity guests like actress KC Concepcion, as well as Magalong’s wife Arlene, were meanwhile fined P1,500 each — P1,000 for not wearing a face mask, and P500 for not observing physical distancing.

Yap and Concepcion have since apologized separately.

Mayor Magalong, who is also the country’s contact tracing czar, tendered his “irrevocable resignation” from the national appointment following the incident.

Locsin, in her Instagram post about Magalong, said she shared her experience meeting him “not to justify [any wrongdoing] pero para may ibang side naman.”

“Ang refreshing makita sa balita na may accountability at sense of honor ang isang opisyal para aminin ang pagkakamali. Kelangan natin ng mga ganito. Also, magaling siya.”

