Xyriel Manabat gets birthday surprise from boyfriend

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Xyriel Manabat turned 20 over the weekend and her boyfriend gave her a birthday surprise.

Based on clips uploaded on her social media accounts, Manabat's boyfriend surprised her with a car trunk full of balloons and birthday decorations.



"Love, thank you for making sure u give ur very best para magkaron ako ng gantong birthday!!!! Thanks for giving me the best teenage life na babaunin ko palagi. Salamat sa pagsama sa akin sa pagtuklas ng mundo at iba't ibang kalsada. ... To more road trips and gala sa ating journey, Mahal! Thanks for always saving me and showing me what the world has to offer.

Thank you for making me experience, for showing me and for making me feel what love is," part of Manabat's caption read.

"Thank u din po ofc sa family ko sa effort and support samin!!!🫂 Anyways… cheers to TwenTEEN," she added.

Last year, Manabat turned to social media to introduce her "pogiest boyfriend" to the public.

A former child star best known for her title role in ABS-CBN's 2010 "Momay" and as Anna Manalastas in 2011 hit series "100 Days to Heaven," Manabat recently starred in the series "Senior High," which concluded last January 19.

