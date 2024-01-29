Vloggers 'Kulas,' Catherine Diquit engaged

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Well-known vloggers Kyle "Kulas" Jennerman and Catherine Diquit are finally engaged, with the moment for the two lovers taking place in British Columbia.

Diquit said "Yes" to the marriage proposal of Jennerman, a naturalized Filipino, after six and a half years of being together.

Jennerman proposed at the iconic lighthouse park in West Vancouver.

"It was sunny and then I was looking at the lighthouse and I said, this is so picturesque," Diquit recalled. "This is like a painting. And then suddenly, he proposed."

It was a happy moment for the families of Jennerman and Diquit who have been waiting for this.

"My family really loves her," said Jennerman. "So, it was pretty much like my mom and dad, even over the past months when I mentioned the idea. They were like, 'just do it already. Hurry up.'"

Diquit also said that both of their parents were emotional on the news of their engagement.

"When I called my parents back in the Philippines, they were crying," she said.

But who is the Filipina who captivated Jennerman’s heart?

Diquit is a Kapamilya who previously worked with ABS-CBN's current affairs programs, and with ABS-CBN Entertainment.

"I used to be a TV producer in ABS-CBN," she shared. "And then a few years ago, I became a social entrepreneur. Currently, I'm helping our kababayans in Maragondon, Cavite. We do handloom weaving and we also do bamboo products right now."

Diquit, founder of "Likhang Maragondon," was interested in seeing artisan products in Vancouver.

She established the group to help stay-at-home mothers, working students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities in the Cavite area to have access to livelihood.

Jennerman's proposal took place during Diquit's first visit to Canada. She said she found British Columbia landscape to be very beautiful and the Canadians very polite.

The couple was also the first visitors of the Philippine Consulate in Vancouver in 2024.

Jennerman, who will settle with Diquit in the Philippines after their wedding, acquired his Filipino citizenship in 2023.

"I'm just really happy," he said. "I [used to] walked in Manila, and before it would be like, 'Kulas, Kulas.' Now people are like, 'Kabayan, hey, what's up, Filipino?' The vibe are really positive and it motivates me."

Jennerman and Diquit hope to return to Canada in June to attend the Philippine Independence Day celebration in Vancouver.