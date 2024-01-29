'Super Lady' MV marks K-pop group (G)I-DLE's comeback

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE. Photo: @G_I_DLE/X

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE unveiled Monday its second full-length album, even as promotions for the release reportedly came to a halt due to two members facing health issues.

The album titled "2" contains eight tracks, led by the single "Super Lady," which has a music video that premiered alongside the record.

Earlier in the day, the Korea Herald reported that (G)I-DLE suspended promotional activities for the album due to members Minnie and Yuqi facing health issues.

The activities will be rescheduled depending on the artists' health status, the Herald reported, quoting the group's agency Cube Entertainment.

The album also includes the pre-release track "Wife," which was deemed unfit for broadcasting by Korean broadcast KBS due to its supposedly highly suggestive lyrics, according to reports.

"2" marks (G)I-DLE's comeback in over eight months, following the release of the extended play (EP) "I Feel" in May 2023. It is also the group's second full album after "I Never Die" in 2022, which spawned the chart-topping single "Tomboy."

(G)I-DLE — also consisting of Soyoen, Miyeon and Shuhua — debuted in 2018 with the EP "I Am," fronted by the single "Latata."

Last year, the quintet also put out an all-English EP, jointly released by Cube and American label 88rising.

