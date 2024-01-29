Maris Racal now has 7 million followers on Instagram

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Maris Racalnow has 7 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

"Oh wow 7m followers already? thanks guys," Racal wrote on her Instagram page.

As of writing, Racal has already 7,003,177 followers on Instagram, over 4 million followers on X, and 2.4 million followers on Facebook.

Racal and fellow Kapamilya star Anthony Jennings are getting the interest of viewers and netizens over their unexpected chemistry in the series "Can't Buy Me Love" as Irene and Snoop.

Because of their undeniable chemistry, some fans and netizens are requesting for a spin-off or a new project of them together.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” with lead stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC