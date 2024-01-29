Justin Timberlake returns with new single 'Selfish'

Handout photo.

International pop superstar Justin Timberlake has returned to the music scene with a brand new single.

Timberlake dropped his latest single "Selfish" last Thursday and announced that his new album "Everything I Thought It Was" will be released on March 15.

“Selfish” is the first single from Timberlake since the release of his album "Man of the Woods" in 2018.

Directed by Bradley Calder, its music video "brings the introspection of the song to life by pulling back the curtain on the production process and blending the line between performance and reality."

"It’s a raw and honest portrayal of Justin as an artist and person," the statement added.

A former member of the '90s boy band NSYNC, Timberlake left the group in 2002.

