Dingdong Dantes to bring #TheRewindEffect to US

"Rewind" lead star Dingdong Dantes flew to Los Angeles on Monday for the US premiere of his blockbuster Star Cinema movie.

According to Dantes, he is very grateful for the success of their movie and is looking forward to presenting the film to our kababayans in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Dingdong Dantes feels grateful for the success of his blockbuster Star Cinema movie “Rewind”.



He will be flying to Los Angeles today for the US movie premiere. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/aycXEXNRrp — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) January 29, 2024

“Lubos-lubos ang pasasalamat namin sa lahat po ng bumubuo ng pelikula, lalong-lalo na po sa lahat ng tumangkilik. Kaya ngayon sobrang excited po ako na pumunta sa LA para personally ay ma-meet ko 'yung mga kababayan natin manonood dun,” Dantes said.

“Looking forward ako na maka-interact ang mga colleagues ko. Siyempre looking forward din ako na ma-present ang pelikula doon sa mga kababayan natin sa LA."

Following the success of "Rewind," Dantes said there are plans to make another movie that matches its quality.

“Pinag-uusapan na sa ngayon pero siyempre parang 'Rewind,' kailangan talaga magkaroon ng tamang kwento, tamang project kung ano 'yung babagay talaga. So matter of time. Tingnan natin kung mayroon tayong maisip at ma-formulate in the near future,” he said.

Catch Dingdong Dantes at the Manila International Film Festival screening with Q&A at TCL Chinese 6 Theatre on January 29 at 8:30 p.m.

"Rewind" will have another screening on January 31 at 3 p.m.

