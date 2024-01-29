Choi Woo-shik in the trailer for 'A Killer Paradox.' Screenshot from video on Netflix Philippins' YouTube channel

Is he godsent hero or an unpunished sinner?

Such question was posed to audiences regarding Choi Woo-shik's character in the new trailer for the Korean crime series "A Killer Paradox," which premieres February 9 on Netflix.

Based on a webtoon of the same title, "A Killer Paradox" follows Lee Tang (played by Choi), who is tailed by detective Jang Nam-gam (Son Suk-ku) after he accidentally kills a man.

But just as Lee decides to turn himself in, he learns that his first murder victim is actually a serial killer, prompting him to evolve from a murderer into a self-styled criminal punisher.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

On Monday, Netflix Philippines released a new trailer for the series, which begins with Lee Tang being ridden with guilt after he accidentally murders a man.

But upon discovering that his victim was a serial killer, Lee states, "I realized that the people I killed deserve to die."

Choi is best known for starring in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" and romance drama "Our Beloved Summer."

Last November, the actor went to the Philippines for a fan meeting at the SM North Skydome.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

FROM THE ARCHIVES