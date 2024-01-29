Is he godsent hero or an unpunished sinner?
Such question was posed to audiences regarding Choi Woo-shik's character in the new trailer for the Korean crime series "A Killer Paradox," which premieres February 9 on Netflix.
Based on a webtoon of the same title, "A Killer Paradox" follows Lee Tang (played by Choi), who is tailed by detective Jang Nam-gam (Son Suk-ku) after he accidentally kills a man.
But just as Lee decides to turn himself in, he learns that his first murder victim is actually a serial killer, prompting him to evolve from a murderer into a self-styled criminal punisher.
On Monday, Netflix Philippines released a new trailer for the series, which begins with Lee Tang being ridden with guilt after he accidentally murders a man.
But upon discovering that his victim was a serial killer, Lee states, "I realized that the people I killed deserve to die."
Choi is best known for starring in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" and romance drama "Our Beloved Summer."
Last November, the actor went to the Philippines for a fan meeting at the SM North Skydome.
