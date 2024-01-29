Photo from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

SEOUL — The stars of the upcoming movie "Argylle" promised that the spy thriller will be a roller-coaster experience.

Henry Cavill is back on the big screen in the titular role, while Bryce Dallas Howard plays the best-selling author Elly Conway.

After writing a series of best-selling espionage novels, little did Conway know that the stories she penned are true-to-life events that happened to a real spy.

Another spy Aidan, played by Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell, teams up with Conway and races around the world to stay one step ahead of the killers.

Joining the ensemble are John Cena, Catherine O’Hara, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L Jackson, and Dua Lipa.

During the press conference and world premiere in Seoul, Howard admitted that when she got the script from director Matthew Vaughn, who is known for his "Kingsman" movies, she knew that the action scenes are going to topnotch.

“I think, at one point Matthew said there 11 twists in the story, significant twists, and that’s the fun part of this genre, spy comedy, especially,” Howard said.

“The first time I read the script, I was like, this is an amazing movie,” she added.

For the first time, Cavill sported a flat top hairstyle as the spy. The opening scene with Dua Lipa was a total appetizer as it set the mood for the whole action-packed two-hour film.

During the press conference, Howard noted that "spies shouldn’t stand out" and that they should know how to blend and stay discrete. With this, Cavill was asked that with his charming personality, good looks and height, isn’t he too good looking to be a spy?

“That’s part of the fun of this movie, there are juxtapositions of different kinds of spy -- Argylle is one and Aidan is the other,” he said.

Rockwell, who gave an outstanding performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," switches up his performance in "Argylle" as the other spy with a lot of action and stunt scenes, comedic acting and his trademark dance moves.

“It seems to be going that way, Maybe I need to tone it down,” said Rockwell.

But Howard disagreed, saying., “No, the thing is when someone has a gift, you wanna see it ‘cause it’s special.”

"Argylle" opens in Philippine cinemas on January 31.

RELATED VIDEO: