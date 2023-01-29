Cute! Jane de Leon meets 'Darna' kids at mall show

Jane de Leon poses with 'Darna' fans at Vista Mall Bataan. JRB Creative Production

MANILA — Little girls dressed as Darna were among the hundreds of fans Jane de Leon met during a Saturday mall show in Bataan, leading up to the superhero series' February finale.

De Leon, along with the cast of "Mars Ravelo's Darna," performed at a packed Vista Mall Bataan as part of a "caravan" to thank viewers who tuned in to the show in the past half-year.

In one of the photos released by producer JRB Creative Production, de Leon is seen posing with two young fans garbed in the iconic battle gear of Darna.

De Leon entertained "Darna" fans alongside Janella Salvador, Zaijian Jaranilla, Paolo Gumabao, Mutya Orquia, and LA Santos.

Mark Manicad will be joining the cast at the next caravan stop at Robinsons Galleria South in San Pedro, Laguna on Sunday.

The caravan leads up to the mid-February conclusion of "Darna," which has been setting up an all-out battle between the title superhero and the "Super Soldiers" forces of Borgo (Richard Quan).

The countdown kicked off last Friday, with a climactic episode where Regina (Salvador) appeared to die after finding out that Narda and Darna (de Leon) are one and the same.

During its half-year on air, Darna became a popular topic on social media, hitting more than 2.3 billion views on TikTok alone in 2022.

Darna’s TV comeback happened three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Darna" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: