Screengrab from KTX.ph

Actor Donny Pangilinan sure has his way of making Belle Mariano special when he graced the latter’s first-ever solo concert, “Daylight,” on Saturday.

Mariano shared the stage with Pangilinan, who played the keyboard for the first time in an event, when they sang the theme song of their debut movie as a love team, “Love Is Color Blind.”

Pangilinan and Mariano, collectively known as “DonBelle”, performed “For Your Eyes Only”, while the actor was playing the keyboard.

Netizens gushed when Pangilinan stood up and asked Mariano for a short dance while the song’s instrumental was playing.

“It really means so much na nandito ka,” Mariano told Pangilinan after their number.

Screengrab from KTX.ph

“Ano ka ba? Para sa'yo,” Pangilinan answered. “Actually, I never played the keyboard in an event, live, before. The fact na 'For Your Eyes Only' na theme song pa ng first-ever movie natin, it's such an honor to be here sa concert ni Belle Mariano.”

He also expressed how proud he is of Mariano’s success in the music industry.

“Sobrang proud ako sa'yo. Every time I watch your numbers, hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na ikaw ito, na ikaw ang gumagawa ng sarili mong concert,” Pangilinan continued.

“I know how long you've dreamt of having this opportunity. Just to see you fulfill your dreams right here, it's just so cool.”

Mariano gave credit to the actor, as well, for sharing the journey with her.

Screengrab from KTX.ph

The phenomenal love team also answered some questions from their fans which include life lessons they learned from one another and songs they will dedicate to each other.

At the end of the show, Pangilinan gave Mariano a bouquet of flowers and joined her on stage.

DonBelle has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year through the ABS-CBN series “He’s Into Her” followed by the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

The 90-minute digital concert on Saturday highlighted Mariano’s vocal prowess as she performed different music genres in the entire show, showing her versatility.

The show topped trending topics on Twitter as “BELLErightest DaylightConcert” stayed number in the list for several hours while “#BelleDaylightConcert” was included in the top 5.

“Daylight” sold worth P300,000 tickets just in the first two minutes of selling and reached P500,000 in 30 minutes.

DonBelle has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year through the ABS-CBN series “He’s Into Her” followed by the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC