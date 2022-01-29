Photo from Lana Condor's Instagram account



Lana Condor, star of the romantic-comedy film series “To All The Boys”, is getting married as she revealed her engagement to boyfriend Anthony De La Torre.

Condor took to Instagram to announce the development.

“Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world,” she said.

The actress was also impressed by how her fiancé incorporated her Vietnamese roots in the engagement ring.

“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is,” she continued.

“I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

Meanwhile, De La Torre wrote: “That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever… I’ve wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife.”

Actor Noah Centineo, Condor’s on-screen partner in the trilogy movie, joined netizens to congratulate the newly-engaged couple.

“OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS!!!!” he commented.

Condor portrayed the role of Lara Jean Covey, a shy high school student who wrote five love letters for her crushes and were accidentally sent to them, including Peter Kavinsky (Centineo), in the 3-part film “To All The Boys” adapted from Jenny Han’s novels.