‘She knows what’s in my head,’ James Reid says of collaborator Nadine Lustre

MANILA — “Don’t lose the stars in your eyes.”

So go the lyrics of James Reid’s just-released single, “Soda,” about navigating dark chapters and learning to “ride the highs and lows.”

“Nadine wrote that line,” Reid revealed, “which basically means, ‘Don’t give up, don’t lose hope.’”

Nadine Lustre has been Reid’s partner in numerous aspects since 2014, from reel, to real, and more recently, in music.

Reid credited Lustre as one of his collaborators in “Soda,” the same way Lustre has said Reid was instrumental in forming her album, “Wildest Dreams,” released in October 2020.

“We know each other very well,” Reid told ABS-CBN News, when asked what makes their collaboration work.

“She knows what’s in my head, so she’s able to pick up the idea very quickly. Nadine’s been improving a lot as a songwriter over the past two years,” he said.

Nadine Lustre nor James Reid has gone on record to confirm getting back together, amid their rumored reconciliation. Instagram: @nadine

Reid and Lustre were a couple of nearly four years when they announced their breakup in January 2020. Since then, the two have remained in good terms, going by their close collaboration on “Wildest Dreams,” and later on, “Soda.”

Amid rumors of a rekindled romance, given their frequent sightings together, neither has gone on record to confirm being a couple anew.

Like Lustre, Reid found opportunity in the coronavirus lockdown to focus on creating music. The result: a “new sound,” three years since his last solo record.

“Soda,” in fact, marks a “settling down” phase for Reid in terms of his genre of music, which he now describes as electro funk.

“I’m learning more about myself. My writing has changed a lot. I’m learning more about what comes out of me naturally,” he said.

Reid wrote and composed most of the track, with Careless Music artists Isagani and Massiah contributing instruments and lyrics, respectively.

Reid is set to release a few more singles after “Soda” that reflect his more established artistry, he said, teasing that work on a separate, full album will start this year.

“It became a time that was very introspective,” he said of his creative process during quarantine. “I guess this song is a reflection of that insight, of learning to turn these negative things into positive experiences, to learn to ride the highs and lows.”

Asked what he hopes listeners will take away from the “Soda,” Reid said: “To just to have an open mind. Learn to see the light in things. Learn to see your own darkness as a teacher. Just to be present enough to make the most out of life’s surprises.”

