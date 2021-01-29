‘Nice to finally meet you’: Liza Soberano replies to ‘long lost brother’ Luke Plowden

Luke Plowden and Liza Soberano now appear to agree that they look alike. Instagram: @lukevoyage, @mickeysee

MANILA — Now, they both agree.

A few days after Thailand-based actor Luke Plowden tweeted Liza Soberano about being her “male version,” owing to their close resemblance, the Kapamilya star has finally responded.

“Hi @lizasoberano, I’ve heard from many Filipino fans that I kinda look like a male version of you, I guess I can see that,” Plowden tweeted on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Soberano answered, with waving and laughing emojis, “Hello, long lost brother!”

Hello long lost brother! 🤚🏼😂 — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) January 28, 2021

“Nice to finally meet you, twin sister!” Plowden tweeted back, using the peace-sign and laughing emojis.

Plowden’s original tweet about his likeness with Soberano has continued to make the rounds on social media this week. As of writing, its likes has ballooned to 73,000, with retweets and quote tweets reaching a combined 12,000.

Going by the comparison’s viral spread, fans of both Plowden and Soberano agree that they indeed resemble each other closely.

Hi @lizasoberano , I've heard from many Filipino fans that I kinda look like a male version of you, I guess I can see that 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ta8rVkbMOl — Luke I. Plowden (@thelukevoyage) January 26, 2021

Plowden, like Soberano, is half-American. Plowden’s other parent is Japanese, while Soberano’s father is Filipino.

Plowden is an artist of GMMTV, the Thai production company behind the massive BL hit “2gether” and its sequel.

He is currently seen in the series “Wake Up Ladies: Very Complicated,” and is set to make his lead role debut in another series, “Oh My Boss,” this year.

