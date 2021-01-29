John Prats, Isabel Oli mark 8th anniversary with 'video call date'

MANILA -- John Prats and Isabel Oli marked their eighth anniversary as a couple through a "video call date" as the actor is currently on a locked-in taping for ABS-CBN's long-running action drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Oli shared her thoughts about marking their anniversary virtually.

"Wow! Just like that and we are now celebrating our 8th anniversary. A different kind of celebration though - a video call date - but same kilig pa rin kaya OK lang. Grateful for you, and I appreciate you as always. Love you @johnprats, and know that I am constantly your #1 fan," Oli wrote in the caption.

For his part, Prats also took to Instagram to greet Oli as he thanked her for being so understanding.

"Loving you is one of the most magical feelings I have ever felt. I want to feel this magic for the rest of my life. Happy anniversary wifey!Thank you for always supporting me. You’re not quick to judge even when I make the stupidest mistake. You understand my faults and craziness. Thank you for being the best wife!" he wrote.

Prats married Oli, who is his childhood crush, in May 2015 after being together for more than two years. They have three children Feather, Daniel Freedom, and Forest.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC