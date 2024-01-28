Xdinary Heroes' 'Break the Brake' in Manila: Ticket prices, seat map

MANILA — You've been waiting for this, Filipino Villains! The ticket prices and seat map for Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes' upcoming concert in the Philippines have been released.
The details to the show, happening on March 23 at the New Frontier Theater, were recently posted on local promoter Wilbros Live's social media pages.
The following are the ticket prices:
- VVIP Standing - P12,500
- VIP Standing - P9,500
- Regular Standing - P7,500
- Loge Seated - P6,500
- Balcony A Seated - P4,500
- Balcony B Seated - P2,900
Tickets will go on sale through TicketNet starting on the noon of February 3, Wilbros said.
The band composed of Gunil, Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han and Jooyeon previously played at the I-POP U Manila music festival last October 2022.
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.