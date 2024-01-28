Xdinary Heroes' 'Break the Brake' in Manila: Ticket prices, seat map

South Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes. Photo: @XH_official/x

MANILA — You've been waiting for this, Filipino Villains! The ticket prices and seat map for Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes' upcoming concert in the Philippines have been released.

The details to the show, happening on March 23 at the New Frontier Theater, were recently posted on local promoter Wilbros Live's social media pages.

The following are the ticket prices:

VVIP Standing - P12,500

VIP Standing - P9,500

Regular Standing - P7,500

Loge Seated - P6,500

Balcony A Seated - P4,500

Balcony B Seated - P2,900

Seat map and ticket prices for Xdinary Heroes' 'Break the Brake' concert in Manila. Photo: @WilbrosLive/X

Tickets will go on sale through TicketNet starting on the noon of February 3, Wilbros said.

The band composed of Gunil, Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han and Jooyeon previously played at the I-POP U Manila music festival last October 2022.

