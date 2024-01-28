Piolo Pascual happy with ‘Mallari’ box office performance at MMFF

Photos by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 had just wrapped up and Piolo Pascual, the lead actor of the horror movie "Mallari," was delighted to share that their movie did well in the box office and made good returns.

The "ultimate heartthrob" said that this is good news for movie producers like his, so that more films can be produced in the future.

“At least nakalusot, nakabawi ang mga producers mo. At the same time hindi pa natatapos doon. Maganda siya kasi we didn’t just rely on Philippine box office but we know that Warner Bros as our distributor, marami pa siyang pupuntahan, we’re excited on what else is instore for us.” said Pascual.

International screenings of "Mallari" are still being mapped out with the help of international movie distributor Warner Brothers.

MIFF IN LOS ANGELES

Pascual and co-star Janella Salvador flew to Los Angeles, California for the Manila International Film Festival, which runs from January 29 to February 2.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the inaugural event of MIFF. It’s a good venue for Philippine cinema for us to be able to showcase our content, our films to a broader market such as MIFF. We’re just really excited ‘coz we joined forces together,” said Pascual.

“Sana suportahan ng mga Pilipino at ng mga tao sa Amerika. Hoping it be a success para we can do it every year,” he added.

Meanwhile, Salvador is still on a high after the box-office and critical success of her movie project.

“'Di ko pa siya ma-imagine, I’m still actually still honored na our movie is one of the movies na nakapasok sa MIFF. Just really honored.”

