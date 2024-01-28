LOOK: Wanderland Music and Arts Festival 2024 lineup

Photo from Wanderlandfest's X account.

MANILA — Wanderland Music and Arts Festival has revealed their lineup for their 2024 event.

Last September, American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson was revealed to headline this year's Wanderland Music and Arts Festival.

Joining him on the Saturday leg are Parcels, Novo Amor, Cosmo's Midnight, Lola Amour, Beenzino, Gabba, Ena Mori, Jose Miguel, Bird., and Bosudongcooler.

In the Sunday leg, Thundercat will be the lead act and will be joined by PJ Morton Hwasa, Breakbot & Irfane, Jeff Bernat, The Walters, Grent Perez, Paolo Sandejas, Dwta, Cloudriver, and Party Pace.

The art team will be comprised of Trnz, Bitto, Seeweirdo, Valvee, and Babsilog.

Held annually since 2013 until the coronavirus pandemic, Wanderland returned early this year with Carly Rae Jepsen as one of its main acts.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: