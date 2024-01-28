Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas’ son Christophe signs with ABS-CBN’s Star Music

Photo from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The son of Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas, Christophe is set to sign with ABS-CBN’s Star Music.

Reyes and Roxas celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Saturday and it was a night filled with good food, music and reunion between the couple’s friends such as Vice Ganda, Vhong Navarro, Claudine Barretto, Wowie de Guzman, Bianca Lapus, Archie Alemania, Gee Canlas, Angelu de Leon, among others.

Also, the couple celebrated their son Christophe’s 18th birthday, wherein he showcased his talent for music. Little did Christophe know, his mom organized a surprise for him.

Executives from ABS-CBN Music Roxy Liquigan, Jonathan Manalo, and Starpop’s Rox Santos announced that Christophe is now part of the Kapamilya recording company. There was even a mock contract signing during the event.

“Surprise! Actually nung nag-text sa akin si Gladys about, kasi baby namin lahat itong si Christophe even ng mga kaibigan natin from the press, lumaki siya sa paningin natin,” Liquigan narrated.

“We are so excited when Gladys texted me na pinakilala niya si Christophe, ang laki na. Sabi niya (Gladys), lumalaki na ang anak ko. I saw the videos (performances), sabi ko halika na, mag-meeting na tayo. Agad-agad.”

“Ngayon, together with Rox Santos of StarPop and Jonathan Manalo, we welcome you to the ABS-CBN family. You’re 18. Yan ang right age talaga para marami pa tayong gagawin and we will make you a big star!” he added.

