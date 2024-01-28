Francine Diaz, Seo In-guk team up for single 'My Love'

Francine Diaz and Seo In-guk during the press conference and listening party for their song 'My Love,' January 27, 2024. Photo: @starmagicphils/Instagram

MANILA — Kapamilya star Francine Diaz and South Korean singer-actor Seo In-guk confirmed Saturday that they are collaborating on a single.

The announcement of the collaboration for the song "My Love" was made at an exclusive press conference and listening party, which coincided with the celebration of Diaz's 20th birthday.

Earlier this month, Diaz teased that she would make music with a Korean artist. Speculation that the "Kadenang Ginto" star would be collaborating with Seo emerged after she posted clips with the singer on social media.

Seo, best known for starring in the youth-oriented drama "Reply 1997," told ABS-CBN News that the collaboration came about after he met Diaz's manager.

Knowing that Diaz was a famous actress in the Philippines, Seo asked the manager if the Kapamilya star was interested to sing with him.

Francine Diaz and Seo In-guk during the press conference and listening party for 'My Love.' Photo: @starmagicphils/Instagram

After rising to prominence in the afternoon drama "Kadenang Ginto," Diaz went on to star in other notable projects, including the hit revenge series "Dirty Linen" and thriller web show "Fractured."

Apart from "Reply 1997," Seo's other series include "Doom at Your Service," "Café Minamdang" and most recently, "Death's Game."

— With a report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

