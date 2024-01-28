Dua Lipa to drop new song 'Training Season' on Feb. 15

'Training Season' cover. Photo from Dua Lipa's Instagram account.

MANILA — British pop star Dua Lipa is set to release her new song "Training Season" next month.

In an Instagram post, Dua Lipa said the follow-up track to "Houdini" will drop on February 15 and teased fans with seconds of the track.

"(A)nd for my next act," she said in a caption with scenes from her photo shoot and the single's snippet on the background music.

Last November 2023, Dua Lipa returned with her new single "Houdini," from her upcoming third studio album.

Dua Lipa rose to fame with her song "New Rules" in 2017 under her self-titled album. She has 3 Grammy awards under her belt, including Best New Artist.

She also won Best Dance Recording for her song "Electricity" and Best Pop Vocal Album for her critically acclaimed sophomore album "Future Nostalgia".

FROM THE ARCHIVES: