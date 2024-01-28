Stand-up comedian and actor Red Ollero is inviting singles to laugh their way through Valentine’s season at the triple-headliner comedy show “Triangle of Doom” on February 10 and 17.

The event marks Ollero’s first show for the year. He will be joined by long-time collaborators Andren Bernardo and Alexio Tabafunda.

Itawa mo na lang pagka-sawi mo sa Valentine’s!



LOOK: Stand-up comedian and actor Red Ollero to hold “Triangle of Doom,”

his first show of the year on Feb 10 and 17z



The Valentine’s special is a triple-headliner with Andren Bernardo and Alexio Tabafunda. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/FTviQuZtnk — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) January 26, 2024

While the “I Am Not Big Bird” actor admitted most seats of their live sets for the love month are filled with lovers, he promises the uncoupled from “abangers,” to those labeled as “it’s complicated” will enjoy every minute of their two-hour performance.

“Usually Valentine's many that go are couples. Pag Valentine’s, ‘yon pinakamalakas namin na show,” Ollero explained.

“It will be basically what you see in my clips, but times 10 laughter doon. Pag live kasi it is an experience. An hour long you share happiness with other people in the room. I feel like it is a good kind of entertainment we need more of in the Philippines,” he added.

Acknowledging it may be heavy to stay in a room full of sweethearts, Ollero said they are offering promos for single people to at least lighten their hearts.

“May third-wheel promo kami, three tickets P 2,500 lang until Feb 3. Para tipid naman,” the comedian said. “Mamatay sa inggit, mabuhay sa savings!”

The trio will be holding two shows on February 10 at PMC, Spotlight Blackbox in Circuit Makati, while the February 17 date will be at the Teatrino, Promenade in San Juan City.