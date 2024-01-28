Cha Eun-woo. Photo: @CHAEUNWOO_offcl/X

Save the date, AROHAs! South Korean heartthrob Cha Eun-woo is set to make his solo debut as a singer in February.

Cha, a member of the K-pop boy band ASTRO, will drop his first solo album on February 15, Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported, quoting the star's agency Fantagio.

Fantagio further detailed that the 26-year-old artist recently filmed a music video in the United States with American actress India Eisley, according to Soompi.

Cha is also set to embark on a tour, which includes a show in the Philippines on March 16.

Earlier this month, promoter PULP Live World revealed that the event would take place at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Which floor will you press the button for? 💜 Mark your calendars for March 16, 2024, as he returns to the Philippines at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for CHA EUN-WOO 2024 Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] in Manila ✨ Don't miss this chance to elevate your day!



2024 CHA… pic.twitter.com/CFaWlKcLxj — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) January 18, 2024

Ticket prices have yet to be disclosed but PULP said a fan club pre-sale would take place on February 8, followed by the general sale on February 11 through SM Tickets.

Cha, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, debuted as a member of ASTRO in February 2016.

He later established himself as a popular actor, landing lead roles in dramas such as "My ID is Gangnam Beauty," "True Beauty" and "A Good Day to Be a Dog."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO