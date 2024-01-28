Belle Mariano holds 'And Solemn' launch; teases possible birthday concert

Belle Mariano. Photo from Star Magic.

MANILA — Kapamilya artist Belle Mariano held a launch party for her new album "And Solemn" at a mall in Quezon City on Saturday.

During the event at the SM North Edsa Skydome, Mariano played her songs "Walang Pake," "Shot Me Right Now," "Nobody Else," "I Choose Me," and "Autumn."

Mariano admitted that her favorite track is "I Choose Me" as she wants her fans to prioritize themselves.

"When it comes to choosing yourself, no one would choose you if you don't choose yourself and choosing yourself is gonna be a necessity, it should be a priority. Araw-araw nating piliin ang sarili natin," the artist said.

She also treated her fans and sang other singles like "Sigurado" from her album "Daylight" and "Bugambilya" from "Solemn."

After presenting her Lullaby Artist Award from Spotify, record producer Roxy Liquigan teased fans for a possible concert for Mariano's birthday.

"Abangan niyo ngayong birthday niya, mayroon tayong concert," Liquigan said.

"Can't Buy Me Love" stars Vivoree, Gello Marquez, Nova Villa, were at the event with Mariano's on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan joining her to thank her fans at the end of the event.

"Congrats, maraming salamat sa pagsuporta kay (Belle). So, may concert ka raw sa June ... basta lagi akong proud sa'yo," Pangilinan said.

Mariano also thanked fans for supporting her music career, noting how it helps her express her thoughts and feelings.

"I always had a heart for music pero entering the industry kasi I've been doing acting, when I entered the music industry nandoon nag-grow 'yung pagmamahal ko sa music," she said.

"I saw music, creating music as a way for me to express myself, I saw it as art, ang ganda niyang boses, thank you so much sa lahat ng nagmamahal at sa lahat ng nagtatangkilik Filipino music, maraming-maraming salamat po."

