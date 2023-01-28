Photo from America's Got Talent YouTube channel

MANILA – Filipino singer Peter Rosalita proved that he is a fighter at 11 years old as he made a comeback on the “America’s Got Talent” stage for the All-Stars 2023 edition.

Rosalita was not new on the “AGT” stage as he had joined in 2021 but got eliminated during the live shows. The young singer suffered a hiccup in his semifinal performance that required him to start over.

But this time, he did not stumble and even received a standing ovation from all three judges of the competition.

“This is my second chance. I’m gonna make sure that there will be no hiccups,” he said before his performance.

Rosalita wowed Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and the audience when he belted out Michael Bolton’s “Go The Distance.”

“You are very old-fashioned, even in terms of what you wear, the kind of song you sing. However, your voice actually got better,” Cowell said.

“I know there’s still a lot of people to come. Having said that, that might be enough to put you through to the final,” he added.

Earlier this week, contemporary dancers from the Philippines Power Duo booked a grand finals ticket in the competition.

Jervin and Anjanette Minor, who won “Pilipinas Got Talent Season 5,” entered the finals after winning the super fans vote.

The real-life couple wowed the judges with their impressive routine – a mix of aerial and floor dancing – to the tune of “You Are The Reason.”

