MANILA – Actress Francine Diaz got a special birthday gift on Friday – a greeting from Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo.

Diaz, who turned 19 yesterday, posted a screengrab of Bernardo’s message for her birthday.

“Happy birthday, bb!” Bernardo told Diaz.

Diaz appeared to be overwhelmed as she jokingly apologized to others who sent her gifts.

“Sorry po sa lahat ng nagbigay ng birthday gifts sakin kasi ito po talaga yung favorite birthday gift ko,” the young actress said.

Meanwhile, Diaz celebrated her birthday on the set of ABS-CBN's newest series "Dirty Linen” alongside another celebrant Xyriel Manabat.

She also uploaded on her TikTok page a video of her and Manabat reenacting Karen Davila's viral reaction to realizing she has the same birthday as Lyca Gairanod.

In "Dirty Linen" which premiered last January 23, Diaz plays Chiara Fierro.

"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.



