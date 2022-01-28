Morissette, Dave Lamar are married

MANILA — Musician couple Morissette and Dave Lamar have been married for months, they announced on Friday.

They shared photos of their wedding via Instagram.

“We are so happy to finally officially announce that we are married! it was so hard trying to keep this a secret for the past several months, but we're finally free!” Morissette wrote.

“What a ride it's been, @davejlamar! To the stars and the Moon, I love you my husband! Thank you for being my True North through it all, holding my hand as we journey through this life together. And I can't wait to keeping going up and away and experience it all with you!”

Lamar similarly described their journey as “incredible.”

“I am so overwhelmed and blessed that God lead me to my true north, my best friend, and now my wife! I love you, @itsmorissette. So excited to spend the rest of our lives together!” he said.

Neither Morissette nor Lamar gave details of the wedding, including when or where it was held.

When they announced their engagement in December 2020, several months had also passed since the actual proposal.