Joshua Garcia warns fans of fake Facebook account

MANILA -- Actor Joshua Garcia warned his followers on Thursday night about a fake Facebook account under his name.

In a post on Instagram Stories, the actor uploaded a screenshot of the fake Facebook page, showing him and actress Ria Atayde with caption: "Ikaw ang aking liwanag."

"Hello! This is not mine! I don't have a Facebook Page! Thank you," he wrote.

Garcia also tagged Atayde, who also reposted the same screenshot.

"Liwanag?! Bakit? Hahaha. So funny but also, another reminder to always check your sources. Hahahaha," she wrote, adding a "Fake News" GIF.

In previous interviews, Garcia stressed that Atayde is just a friend, after they became close while working on the 2016 series "The Greatest Love," which starred her mother Sylvia Sanchez.

Garcia and Atayde are also both cast in the primetime series "Viral Scandal."