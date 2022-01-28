

MANILA -- John Prats and Isabel Oli marked their ninth anniversary as a couple.

On Instagram on Friday morning, Prats shared his short but sweet message for his wife on their special day as he uploaded their TikTok video.

"I appreciate God for bringing you into my life. Happy 9 Cuff @isabeloliprats ! I love you! Thank you for everything. Babawi po ako pag-uwi ko," Prats wrote.

Prats is currently on a locked-in taping taping for ABS-CBN's long-running primetime series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Prats and Oli are set to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary this May.

The two were married twice back in May 2015 after being together for more than two years. They are blessed with three children: Feather, Daniel Freedom, and Forest.

