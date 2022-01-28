Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

Adult housemate Isabel Laohoo received powerful advice from Big Brother as she turned emotional when giving her vote for their next task leader.

On Friday’s episode, Laohoo was having a hard time casting her vote as she was torn between picking a housemate who has the potential to lead and one who has a moving story.

Laohoo was inclined to vote for Roque Coting as their new “boss” in their online startup business after hearing his story and thinking that it would give the newcomer a sure slot inside the house.

“After hearing his story kahapon na nag-uusap kami sa table, I got so touched. I want to give him a chance,” she told Kuya.

While Big Brother acknowledged her sentiments, he emphasized the importance of picking a leader based on merits.

“At the end of the day, ang dapat mong ihalal na boss ay 'di kung sino 'yung pumupukaw ng puso mo, kung 'di 'yung karapat-dapat,” Big Brother said.

“Iboboto mo ba 'yung kandidato na nakakaawa o iboboto mo ba 'yung kandidato na karapat-dapat?” Kuya continued.

In the end, Laohoo voted for Nathan Juane over Coting. However, Michael Ver Comaling retained his position after receiving nine total votes.

Coting, on the other hand, got four nods from the housemates.

Coting, Andrei King, and Kathleen Agir got a secret task from Big Brother – to steal the position of the boss to avoid automatic nomination.

“PBB” can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC.

