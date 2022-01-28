Photos from Kyle Echarri and Dimple Romana's Instagram account

Young actress Francine Diaz received touching messages from her “Kadenang Ginto” family, including Dimples Romana, Adrian Lindayag, and her on-screen partner Kyle Echarri, as she turned 18 Thursday.

Echarri took to Instagram to greet Diaz a happy birthday, attaching a short clip of the actress on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage.

“Happy birthday @francinediaz!!! I love your background here btw,” Echarri said.

Diaz also got a message from her sister on “Kadenang Ginto” and mother on “Huwag Kang Mangamba” Dimples Romana.

According to the veteran star, they have created beautiful memories after working together in two ABS-CBN series.

“Missing you extra today my baby! From sisters in KG to becoming my daughter in HKM, time flew by so quickly with us, but so many beautiful memories together,” Romana said.

“Praying you'll enjoy God's grace and bountiful blessings in the coming years. Date soon. Love you!!! - Ate and Mama.”

Diaz’s uncle on “Kadenang Ginto”, Adrian Lindayag, also marked the debut of the actress on Instagram.

Lindayag expressed how proud he is to witness Diaz blossom as a young woman.

“Happy 18th birthday sa OG pamangkin ko chinny! I'm proud to watch you grow to be the woman you're always meant to be… Pero kahit na ganun you will always and forever be our baby. Love you bebe!! Miss ko na kajejehan natin,” he said.

Aside from her celebrity friends, Diaz also received a surprise from her fans – massive digital billboards along EDSA.

One projection, from her fans known as the “SWAT Team,” was seen near the Guadalupe Bridge in Makati City.

It was the last of “18 treasures” they had prepared for Diaz, alongside personalized gifts, according to the group.

A second billboard in Quezon City, meanwhile, was a gift from Diaz’s emerging fan group dubbed “AshCine,” which supports her tandem with showbiz newcomer Ashton Salvador.

The digital greeting was shown on the façade of a corporate center in Ortigas, just beside the iconic EDSA Shrine.

Diaz is marking her debut year with a career milestone — becoming a first-time series lead, apart from The Gold Squad, via “Bola Bola.”

