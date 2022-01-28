MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Denin Sy, dubbed as the "Parody King" by his fans, has released a single "Pasensiya Ka Na God Bless," which he hopes will send good vibes to start the year.

Composed by Sy, the pop-rock song inspired by a viral video is now available on various music streaming platforms. With its upbeat melody, it tells the story of a guy who takes his girlfriend for granted.



"Inisip namin na 'yung kantang 'Pasensiya Ka Na God Bless' ay para magbigay siya ng good vibes para masimulan ang 2022," Sy said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Thursday.

"Kung babasahin mo ang lyrics niya is very sad pero ang melody at beat niya upbeat and lively. Malaro ang melody niya para good vibes. Kapag papasok ka sa work at mapapakinggan mo siya parang mae-energize ka," he said.

A licensed architect by profession, Sy said he is a musician by heart.

"Kaya ko pinursue itong career kasi naniniwala ako na sa linyang, 'Make your passion your profession' or make your passion a part of your profession," Sy explained.

"Dalawa po ang ginagawa ko -- architecture and music. They are both fulfilling na trabaho. Nung naging architect ako, natuto akong magbuo ng mga bagay. So ;yung mga song, film at music video ay natutunan ko siya kung paano i-put together," he added.

Sy has been dubbed the "Parody King" by his fans after one of his paradies -- the opening theme song of "Bioman" series -- received more than a million views.

"Actually hindi ko inakala. Kasi trip-trip lang 'yon na makanta ko siya na medyo Japanese 'yung accent ba. 'Yung lyrics nun nakuha ko 'yon sa kung ano ang current events," he said.

"Ako talaga ang nagagawa ko ay mga love song. Minsan ubeat, minsan tunog pa lang hugot na hugot na. Pero ang pagpa-paradoy for me naging phase lang siya kasi nung kasagsagan ng pandemic gusto ko makaambag sa Pilipinas na 'stay at home' ka. Marami rin akong kakilala na frontliners na nashi-share nila 'yung parody video ko sa break time nila. Kapag may nakikita silang parody parang kahit paano naaliw sila," Sy shared.

As an artist, Sy said this only goal is to make people happy.



If given a chance, Sy hopes to collaborate with Zack Tabudlo, Maris Racal and Moira dela Torre. Sy also shared he will soon release a song inspired by his idol, Korean star IU.



In 2010, Sy released his debut album "Deninman," which was distributed by Synergy Music and Star Records.

