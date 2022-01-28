Roy Choi in Season Two of 'Broken Bread.' Photo Credit: Audrey Ma

In season two of his TV series 'Broken Bread,' host Roy Choi continues his mission of telling the stories of individuals and organizations who make a difference in their communities through food.

While showcasing delicious food, Choi and his guests tackle issues facing the food industry, including the challenges faced by immigrant service workers, preserving culture through food, and sustainability.

The Korean American chef's talent and genuine interest in his show's themes have drawn comparisons with the late chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain who wove discussions of social issues into stories of food and culture. Choi says it's an honor to be even mentioned with Bourdain.

"I knew Anthony. He is the publisher of my book, and we were great friends. And obviously, I was a huge fan of his work. He's the gold standard for all of us. Even after his passing, there's no television host that has been able to even come close to what he did for so many years," Choi asserts. "I don't want to emulate him at all. I'm just trying to find my own voice and my own place within all of this. And maybe the thing that links us is the honesty, because I have nothing to lose. All I have to gain is to be able to tell the truth and to represent and be there for others that need their voice to be heard."

In a popular 2013 episode of the CNN show 'Parts Unknown,' Choi introduced Bourdain to a Filipino fast food giant and its Filipino food offerings.

"Filipino food is the food that all chefs, all cooks, all foodie people, all journalists love. the the vinegar, the acidity, the sweetness, all the awkward parts of the proteins, all the flavors. Tamarind, calamansi. It's the number one food amongst foodies. As far as why it hasn't broke out to mainstream yet, maybe because your food is too good. It's too authentic. The society, the larger society hasn't caught up to it yet," Choi says.

In the episode 'The Future of Restaurants,' Roy Choi breaks bread with Chef Wolfgang Puck. Photo credit: Stephen Vanasco

The new season of 'Broken Bread' explores important topics like the effects of multinational companies taking over food and farming, cultural erasure, gentrification, and how local entrepreneurs and activists use food and flavor as a form of resistance.