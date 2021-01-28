'Most unbelievable welcome': Janine Gutierrez still gushing over 'ASAP' debut

MANILA – Four days since she made her first appearance on an ABS-CBN show, Janine Gutierrez is still gushing over the fact that she is now a Kapamilya.

In her Instagram page, Gutierrez shared photos and clips from her first-ever “ASAP Natin To” stint, saying she had the “most unbelievable welcome.”

“The last time I was inside ABS-CBN was during a studio tour in high school. I never would have imagined that the next time would be -- all this,” she said.

“Thank you again to @abscbn and @asapofficial for the most unbelievable welcome,” she added.

According to Gutierrez, she is looking forward to being part of the concert variety show that has been on air for 25 years now.

“So excited to be part of the most iconic show. Salamat rin sa lahat ng nakapanood at nagpadala ng messages at tweets. Salamat, Kapamilya!! Sa uulitin?” she said.

Gutierrez will be a co-host of “ASAP Natin ‘To.” She is joining her younger brother Diego on the musical variety show after she signed a deal with ABS-CBN on January 15.

Her entry to “ASAP Natin ‘To” comes during a milestone for the 25-year-old program, which added TV5 as one of its airing venues through a landmark partnership between the network and ABS-CBN.

An ABS-CBN series and a Star Cinema film are also lined up for Gutierrez, who reaped several best-actress trophies last year for “Babae at Baril.”

