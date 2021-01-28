LOOK: Ryza Cenon's son baptized

MANILA – Two months since giving birth, Ryza Cenon and her partner Miguel Cruz have decided to have their son baptized.

The Christening happened on Wednesday and it was attended only by a few of their friends who stood as baby Night’s godparents.

“Start your journey towards God’s eternal blessing for the rest of your life. May the holy spirit always surround you and protect you,” Cenon told her son in the caption of her Instagram post.

“God bless you anak. Be good to everyone. Welcome to the Christian world! We love you anak,” she added.

The baptism was also streamed via Zoom for the rest of their family and friends to watch.

Baby Night is Cenon and Cruz’s first child.

In an interview with PEP last November, Cenon said she was unable to stop her tears when she first saw her baby.

"Napaiyak ako nung una ko siyang makita, pero nawala ang lahat ng pagod ko. Thirteen hours ako na nag-labor dahil two centimeters pa lang ang cervix dilatation ko. Pagdating ng nine centimeters, doon na ako nag-deliver pero matagal din,” she said.

“One hour and forty minutes bago siya lumabas dahil kapag nagpapahinga ako sa pag-iri, bumabalik siya," she added.

During the virtual press conference for “Bella Bandila” also in November, Cenon said she and Cruz have no immediate plans of tying the knot because they want to focus first on their baby boy.

“Matagal pa po 'yon… Focus muna po sa baby first. Napapag-usapan naman po namin ang kasal, pero hindi muna po, 'yung sa baby muna po,” she said.

“Hindi naman [ako takot na walang security dahil hindi pa kami kasal]. May tiwala naman po ako kay Miguel,” she added.

Aside from their wedding plans taking the backseat, Cenon also shared that she and Cruz have decided to have only just one baby.

“Naisip po kasi namin na parang habang tumatagal siyempre pamahal nang pamahal 'yung tuition. 'Yon agad ng nasa isip namin,” she said.

Cenon, however, said that should they be blessed with another baby, they will welcome the child with open arms.

