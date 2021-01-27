‘Lolokohin ko?’ Ion Perez addresses critics of relationship with Vice Ganda

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez have been a couple for over two years. Instagram: @praybeytbenjamin

MANILA — Ion Perez addressed on Tuesday critics of his relationship with Vice Ganda, specifically those saying he is likely to cheat on the comedy superstar.

On Instagram, Perez shared a photo of him with Vice Ganda, captioned: “Bago niyo isipin at sabihin na lolokohin ko ‘to, isipan niyo muna namay isang Nanay Rosario akong sinabihan na mahal na mahal ko ang anak niyang si Tutoy!”

Perez was referring to Rosario Viceral, the mother of Vice Ganda. The comedian’s childhood nickname is Tutoy.

“Daming ebas!” Perez added, with no specific mention of the criticism he sought to address.

Vice Ganda and Perez, whose love story unfolded on “It’s Showtime,” have been a couple for two years. They celebrated their anniversary in October.

Over the years since they made their relationship public, Perez, in particular, has become the target of ill comments doubting his intentions.

In his most recent appearance in Vice Ganda’s widely followed YouTube vlog this month, the couple touched on the subject, with Perez sharing he was most hurt when his mother was branded by bashers as “mukhang pera,” or greedy.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC