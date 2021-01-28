Journey hopes to release new album this year

MANILA – Arnel Pineda revealed that his band Journey is hoping to release a full-length album this year -- its first since “Eclipse” which came out in 2011.

The group began gearing for it early in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to record songs for the album remotely.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Pineda said they have already done six songs so far.

“We’re on to finishing the album. We finished six songs so far. There’s talk of going out somewhere first, maybe Las Vegas for a residency. We don’t know yet. We haven’t decided. Just to break the ice between the new members and us,” he said.

With maybe seven more tracks to go, Pineda teased that the new album would be a mix of rock songs and ballads.

“For now, we’re doing the rocker songs first, not the ballads. I think the seven songs they’re working on, they’re working on something huge, like how you’ve known Journey doing ballads. It’s between [1981’s ] ‘Mother, Father’ and [1978’s] ‘Winds of March.’ We’re working on that song. We’ll see what happens. I’m waiting for them to send me the demos so that we can record it next week,” he said.

Pineda, however, admitted that it hasn’t been easy doing an album where all of them are not in one room together.

“It’s quite hard right now. I have a few melody ideas that I’m into and want to share with them, but you can’t right now because of what is happening. I just have to listen to it and learn it. We use Zoom to record and I turn on my laptop and go into Logic Pro. They get a hold of it. If there’s something I want to change, I tell them. But it’s all pretty much done and I just record with them,” he said.

“I share my computer, like mirroring. They can see what’s happening in my laptop. It allows them to hack it for a moment and then they can hear it. It happens in real time.”

Pineda said they plan to release the album first before doing a full-on tour once again.

Related video: