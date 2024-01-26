Sarah Lahbati embracing 'Waldas Queen' title

Actress Sarah Lahbati is embracing her new title as "Waldas Queen."

Sarah told ABS-CBN News that she addressed recent questions about being labeled a "Waldasera" during an interview at the opening of a beauty and wellness spa.

In a text message, Sarah candidly said: “For Once Not Fake News.”

Despite the negative connotations associated with the term, Sarah said she is not ashamed of being tagged as the "Waldas Queen" and confirmed that she really said that in the interview.

She stressed that she simply laughs off such comments, asserting that she is actually "very good" at managing her finances.

In response to comments from netizens labeling her as the "Patron Saint Of Waldas," Sarah told ABS-CBN News that she simply laughs off such remarks.

Sarah added, "To everyone who wants to 'Waldas,' go ahead. Amen!"

These statements come in light of remarks made by her mother-in-law, Annabelle Rama, during an interview last December.

Rama claimed that her son, Richard Gutierrez, was busy working while Sarah, kept wasting money.