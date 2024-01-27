‘Rewind' to have special screening in Hong Kong

'Rewind' poster. Photo from Star Cinema's Instagram account.

MANILA — Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 film “Rewind” is slated to have a special screening in Hong Kong next month.

Star Cinema said that "Rewind" can be viewed by moviegoers on February 4 and 18.

The film, led by Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, can still be watched in over 270 cinemas worldwide, including the Philippines, USA, UAE, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Guam, and Saipan.

The movie is the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, with P889 million total running gross worldwide.

Director Mae Cruz-Alviar credited the success to the movie goers who supported the drama.

“Maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng tumangkilik, nanuod, umiyak, nagkwento, pinakalat, the good word about our film. Thank you for posting sa social media mga reflections niyo about our film “Rewind.” Malaking bagay ito sa amin,” Cruz-Alviar said.

"Sa hirap ng buhay ngayon, pinili niyo tangkilikin pelikula namin. Ito ay inaalay naming lahat sa inyo. Hindi namin maabot ito kung hindi dahil sa lahat ng manunuod,” she added.

Dantes, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude to every single cast and crew member that worked on the film.

“Gusto ko pasalamatan lahat ng bumuo nito. Kung hindi dahil sa kanila hindi kami makakapagbigay ng gantong klaseng pelikula sa inyo,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: