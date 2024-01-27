'Tawag Ng Tanghalan' Year 7 winner Rea Gen Villareal. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — It took Caloocan-based singer Rea Gen Villareal four tries and she finally took home the grand prize of "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" Year 7.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Villareal recalled that she started joining the singing competition in 2017 and later took two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021 to try again.

Asked what made her continue on her journey to victory, the winner said that her family always motivated her to try.

"'Yung pamilya ko, sila lang naman laging nagpapalakas ng loob ko tsaka ang sarap lang sa pakiramdam na nagpe-perform ka sa harap ng maraming tao," she said.

Villareal was declared the seventh winner of "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" during its finale on "It's Showtime" on Saturday.

Her rendition of "Ang Huling El Bimbo" gave her a score of 97.4 from the judges and bagged the prizes such as a talent management contract with Polaris of Star Magic, a contract with ABS-CBN Music, and P1-million cash prize.

Villareal hopes to collaborate with Regine Velasquez, Morisette, Klarisse de Guzman, and wants to focus on ballads.

"Simula bata pa lang ako pangarap ko na makapag-perform, makita sa national television ang sarap sa pakiramdam narating ko 'to ngayon," she said.

She also gave words of encouragement for other aspirants: "Sa mga katulad ko na paulit-ulit na bumabalik, try lang nang try kasi marami pang pagkakataon, hindi pa naman huli ang lahat. Basta gawin niyo lang lahat ng best niyo."

