Watch more News on iWantTFC

For his outstanding portrayal of American civil rights leader Bayard Rustin, Colman Domingo earned his first Oscar nomination.

He made history as the first Afro-Latino Best Actor nominee.

"I think it was in his incredible spirit that came from his upbringing," said Domingo on how he relates to his character. "You can't navigate this world without having a sense of yourself. To navigate this world, you have to be a full human being and understand your purpose and place in it."

With the Academy Award honor for “Rustin,” Domingo also became the first gay black man to be nominated for playing an LGBTQ+ character.

The actor and playwright has worked in TV, film, and stage for more than three decades now.

Colman Domingo is the first Afro-Latino to secure a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars. (Netflix "Rustin")

He has also always endeavored to shine a spotlight on underrepresented talents and communities.

In 2015, he adapted the short story "The Brothers" by Filipino-American novelist Lysley Tenorio. The story dealt with the powerlessness of invisible queer minorities, as well as on loss and family dynamic.

"It's really just about family," he said, "and family trying to come together and understand and I thought it was an opportunity. That's why I adapted that short story."

Domingo shares that “The Brothers,” which dealt with the death of a transgender FilAm, may have its stage production soon.

Domingo received accolades this award season not only for “Rustin" but also for the “The Color Purple” musical adaptation where he plays Mister, the main antagonist.

The actor also once posted his admiration for the film “Metro Manila” and its lead actor Jake Macapagal.

'It was a dream': Jake Macapagal stars in 'No Escape' series

"I think there's a lot of good grace and generosity that's coming back to me," said Domingo. "But it's also because I put that out into the world and shine light on others for years."

He added: "You have to have a sense of doing it without getting anything back. That has to be the gift of shining a light on Jake. When I saw him as an actor from 'Metro Manila,' I thought: 'Who is this guy? This guy is Cary Grant. He's Bogart, he's a beautiful actor and I want the world to know about him.' We became friends because of it."

“Rustin” is streaming on Netflix.