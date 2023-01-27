MANILA – Actress Jessy Mendiola teased netizens anew with her daughter’s face as she shared another glimpse of baby Rosie.

On Instagram, Mendiola postd a close-up of her daughter’s eyes and part of her nose.

“Mama & Papa love you so much, our little Rosie,” she said in the caption.

Earlier this month, Luis Manzano addressed netizens who have been asking why the couple have not yet released a full photo of their baby.

“Bakit ganon ayaw nila reveal agad anak nila… nanakawin ba?” the netizen commented.

Witty as always, Manzano replied: “Ikaw nga post ng post ng pic mo e di naman naming hinihingi.”

Mendiola introduced her first child Isabella Rose by sharing a short clip of her on Instagram at the start of the year.

The couple had been planning for a church wedding this year when the “pleasant surprise” came along, according to Mendiola.

Mendiola and Manzano got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they announced two months later.

RELATED VIDEO