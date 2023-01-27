MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu turned to social media to express her support for her long-time boyfriend Xian Lim, who wrote and directed the comedy film "Hello, Universe."

In an Instagram post, Chiu congratulated Lim for his latest movie, which stars Janno Gibbs.



"The universe says, 'YOU CAN!' and YOU DID!!!! Congratulations, @xianlimm, for #HELLOUNIVERSE. You put your heart into this project. During the pandemic lockdown, you told me about this movie, and you wrote it all. Put your heart/soul and effort. Revisions, sleepless nights just by thinking how this story will flow, putting the actor Xian Lim aside and just being focused behind the camera as the writer and director of this film," Chiu shared.

"I AM EXTREMELY PROUD of you, my ❤️. Until the last few days, nakabantay ka sa editing to make sure everything is fine. Till the hours before the premiere night nandun ka 3pm palang chineck mo na if everything is okay and many more!!!! Iba yung dedication mo. Hands down. Can’t believe HELLO UNIVERSE is now on the big screen!!!! Big congrats Direk Xi and congrats also to the entire cast."

“Hello, Universe” had its premiere early this week with Lim and the cast in attendance.

Joining Gibbs in the comedy flick are Anjo Yllana, Benjie Paras, Gene Padilla and sexy stars Sunshine Guimary and Maui Taylor.

Related video: