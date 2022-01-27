Photo from Alyssa Valdez's Instagram account

Volleyball star and “Pinoy Big Brother” Season 10 finalist Alyssa Valdez took a trip down memory lane to recall her experience as a housemate and what happened after she left the reality show.

In a podcast interview of Migs Bustos, Valdez admitted that she felt scared at first when she went out of the Big Brother house as she was clueless about the public's reaction to her.

[LINK ON "podcast interview": https://news.abs-cbn.com/entertainment/01/26/22/listen-alyssa-valdez-talks-time-inside-bahay-ni-kuya]

“Di ko masyadong alam kung ano nangyayari. Natakot ako, wala akong idea kung ano ba 'yung feedback ng tao. Paano ba 'yung pagtanggap ng tao sa 'min? Hindi ko rin alam,” Valdez revealed.

But she felt at peace when she started to receive messages from her loved ones which, for Valdez, were an indication that she did well inside the famous yellow house.

“Nung nakuha namin 'yung phone namin, minessage ko agad 'yung loved ones ko. So, para mangamusta at i-check kung hindi talaga sila nahiya sa mga ipinakita ko sa Bahay ni Kuya,” she said jokingly.

The Phenom also admitted that she screamed upon seeing the outside world anew after spending three months inside the "PBB" house.

“Una ko talagang ginawa sumigaw talaga ako. It feels so different -- wala kaming lapel, walang camera…Ang una ko lang nagawa ay huminga ko kasi parang first time ko fresh air from the outside world,” she recalled.

Because of the reality series, Valdez said she learned to be always ready for whatever challenges that may come – thanks to Big Brother, who controlled their life inside through a series of tasks.

According to Valdez, she was used to a systematic way of living from her training sessions to the schedule of the games and interviews.

“Pagpasok dun, si Kuya talaga magko-kontrol kung ano oras ibibigay ang task. Ipinakita niya sa amin na 'yung mga challenges bigla na lang dadating. Pag dumating 'yun, dapat ready ka,” the Creamline Cool Smashers spiker said.

During the interview, Valdez also recalled how they woke up through a morning call and managed to take a shower within a limited time.

“Pag nasobrahan ka, kawawa 'yung iba. 'Di makaka-shower. Pero dumating na rin kami sa point na nagpaparaya kami kasi minsan. 'Di naman sa nagkakatamaran mag-shower pero 'yung iba kasi matagal talaga maligo,” Valdez admitted laughingly.

“Naka-portion lahat ng food namin kasi marami kami and we have to save talaga as much food as we can. Kasi one week supply lang 'yung binibigay sa 'min kaya minsan hindi talaga nagkakasya. Minsan gulay na lang o toyo at rice,” she added.

But despite being cast in the celebrity edition, Valdez did not feel intimidated by her fellow housemates as they came from different fields.

“Hindi ako ganun na nagulat kasi iba-iba nga 'yung pinanggalingan namin. Napaka-diverse nung batch namin. Nag-enjoy din talaga ako more than sa na-intimidate ako na mga artista ang kasama ko,” she explained.

Valdez made it to the Top 2, along with Anji Salvacion, after receiving highest votes from the fans and collecting the most diamonds in the final task of Big Brother.