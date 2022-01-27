MANILA -- Actress and recording artist Belle Mariano could not help but feel excited ahead of her first-ever digital concert "Daylight" on January 29 on KTX.

In Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday, Mariano shared some of the things =viewers can expect from her show.

"Ang ganda kasi lahat ng ideas namin nag-a-align. Sabi ko sa kanila ayaw ko ng may stage. Gusto ko band, ako, kanta lang. And ang ganda kasi ganoon din ang naisip ni Direk Alco (Guerrero). Basta super colorful lang ang vibrant. And something intimate na makaka-connect lahat na kahit virtually lang mapapanood ay mayroon pa ring connection na makaka-relate sila," Mariano shared.

Aside from performing songs from her album, Mariano said she will also be doing covers.

"Other than the album na kakantahin ko, mayroon kasing other songs na na-excite rin akong pakinggan nila since 'yung take namin sa mga song na 'yon ay hindi siya original, okay alternative itong kantang ito, babaliin natin yon, gagawin natin kunwari bossa nova, gawin nating medyo slow naman. So ayon nae-excite ako na mapakinggan nilang lahat," she said.

Asked of the message that she wants to impart through her concert, she said: "Maging reminder ito sa kanila na kahit anong pinagdadaanan natin ngayon there's always daylight after that."

Joining Mariano in the concert are Kyle Echarri, Jayda Avanzado, Trisha Denise and her onscreen partner Donny Pangilinan.

Mariano’s digital concert and album are among the many career milestones she marked in the past year alone, alongside her first lead roles in a series and a movie with screen partner Pangilinan.

The showbiz breakthrough comes after a long wait for Mariano, who has been acting for nearly a decade, dating back to her “Goin’ Bulilit” stint in 2012.