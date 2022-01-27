Screenshot from Tove Lo's Instagram account.

Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo on Wednesday released a new song "How Long" for the HBO teen drama "Euphoria."

Tove Lo described the song as a track about "love, betrayal, and denial."

"Excited and honored to have how long on the @euphoria soundtrack. It’s about love, betrayal, and denial, and is out now," she said in an Instagram post.

Tove Lo, who was named "Sweden's darkest pop export" by Rolling Stone magazine, rose to fame for her track "Habits" in 2014.

She is also known for co-writing songs for other artists like Ellie Goulding in "Love Me Like You Do" in 2015, and Lorde in "Homemade Dynamite" in 2017.

"Euphoria" revolves around high school students and their experiences and struggles on identity, trauma, drugs, friendships, love, and sex.

American actress Zendaya leads the cast of the HBO series now on its second season.

