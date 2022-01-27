Watch more on iWantTFC



As she turned 18 years old on Thursday, actress Francine Diaz received heart warming messages from her friends in showbiz, who described her as a jolly and trustworthy friend.

Star Magic compiled some messages from Diaz’s friends from “Squad Plus”.

According to Renshi de Guzman, Diaz values him as a friend aside from being a simple and sweet person.

“Si Francine yung klase ng kaibigan na mararamdaman mong bina-value ka talaga niya. Yung sobrang totoo niya. Sobrang simple niya lang. Tapos siya yung klase ng kaibigan na sweet pero sakto lang,” De Guzman said.

Analain Salvador and Keann Johnson both praised Diaz for being the “life of the party” and for easy to get along with.

“Francine is a rare type of friend na you don't come across everyday. She is thoughtful. She is caring. She is jolly. She's basically the life of the party,” Johnson said.

“Chin is the type of friend where you can literally tell her everything. And she's not gonna judge you for it. Siya rin yung type ng kaibigan na ang sarap kakwentuhan, ang daming kwento. Siya yung type ng kaibigan na talagang makikipagsabayan sa lahat ng trip mo,” Salvador echoed.

Meanwhile, singer Angela Ken highlighted how honest and happy as a person Diaz is for her: “Kung may malungkot, i-absorb niya yun then papalitan niya ng happiness. Mapagkakatiwalaan siya. And she's a very, very honest girl.”

“Pinoy Big Brother” Season 10 finalist Anji Salvacion, on the other hand, admired Diaz's humility and for being friendly.

“Si Francine ay napaka-humble kasi wala siyang pinipiling tao na pakikisamahan. Lahat kinakaibigan niya. She's really friendly. Sobrang busilak ng heart niya. Hindi siya takot makipag-friends sa lahat,” Salvacion said.

Aside from her celebrity friends, Diaz also received a surprise from her fans – a massive digital billboards along EDSA.

One projection, from her fans known as the “SWAT Team,” was seen near the Guadalupe Bridge in Makati City.

It was the last of “18 treasures” they had prepared for Diaz, alongside personalized gifts, according to the group.

A second billboard in Quezon City, meanwhile, was a gift from Diaz’s emerging fan group dubbed “AshCine,” which supports her tandem with showbiz newcomer Ashton Salvador.

The digital greeting was shown on the façade of a corporate center in Ortigas, just beside the iconic EDSA Shrine.

Diaz is marking her debut year with a career milestone — becoming a first-time series lead, apart from The Gold Squad, via “Bola Bola.”

